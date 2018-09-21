Henderson police investigate 2nd apparent murder-suicide

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a second suspected murder-suicide reported late Thursday night.

Officers responded after 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 2800 block of Via Bel Mondo Street, near Robindale Road and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a request for a welfare check, Police Department Spokesman Rod Pena said Friday.

Upon entering the home, officers found a 42-year-old woman dead from an gunshot wound, Pena said. Soon afterward they located a 39-year-old male dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the names of the man and woman, as well as cause and manner of their deaths, after their next of kin have been notified.

Police are also investigating a separate case in which four people were found dead suspected murder-suicide reported earlier on Thursday night.

