Henderson police investigate deaths of 2 children as homicides

The suspicious deaths of two children on Monday night in Henderson are being investigated as homicides, police said on Tuesday.

Henderson police continue to investigate the deaths of two children at a home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspicious deaths of two children on Monday night in Henderson are being investigated as homicides, police said on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place to investigate a medical emergency just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy “beyond assistance” and dead at the scene, police said on Tuesday.

Police said on Monday that the deaths were considered suspicious, and confirmed on Tuesday that they are being investigated as homicides.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the children.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.