Henderson police investigate woman’s death as homicide

A woman’s body was found in Henderson after she was reported missing Thursday night, and police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police said they were dispatched about 11 p.m. Thursday to the area of McCormick Road and East Galleria Drive to assist in finding a missing 43-year-old woman from Las Vegas.

“Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle with an adult female deceased inside,” police said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.