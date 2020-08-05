Henderson police investigating apparent murder-suicide

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Sun City Anthem.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sapphire Desert Drive at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday after someone discovered two people dead, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Officers found an 82-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman dead at the scene, police said. A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths are the result of an apparent murder-suicide, the department said.

The identities of the man and woman will be released by the coroner pending notification of kin.

Henderson police encouraged anyone with information to call the department at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.