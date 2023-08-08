Henderson police investigating homicide

Henderson police are investigating a homicide in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive.

Police were called to the location at 8:40 Monday morning in reference to a person reporting that they believed to have located a deceased relative.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 47-year-old deceased male. Preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be the result of a homicide.

The name of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin. This is being investigated as the sixth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

No further details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.