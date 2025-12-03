Henderson police investigating homicide

The Henderson Police Department says it “is on the scene of a homicide investigation” on Tuesday night.

The Henderson Police Department says it “is on the scene” of a homicide investigation at the 200 block of W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time,” police said in a press release sent at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. “There is no threat to the public and the suspect is in custody.”

