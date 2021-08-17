Henderson police investigating ‘suspicious’ death as homicide

Police discovered the body of a 70-year-old man on Monday after conducting a welfare check at the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson police homicide detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old was found dead in his home on Monday under “suspicious circumstances.”

Police discovered the body after conducting a welfare check at a home on the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue, police said Tuesday in a news release. It did not describe the circumstances of the man’s death but said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after family members are notified.

Henderson police also were investigating a second homicide on Monday. In that incident, reported just after noon, one person was shot and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.