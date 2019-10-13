Henderson police looking for shooter after 1 killed, 1 injured

One man died and another was injured after a shooting Saturday night in Henderson, police said.

(Henderson Police Department Facebook)

Police and medical personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

They found a 40-year-old man dead at the scene and an injured 45-year-old man, who was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later released.

Police are still searching for a shooter.

The man’s death marks the ninth homicide Henderson police have investigated this year, and the 105th investigated within Clark County, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

