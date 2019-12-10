Henderson police release video, audio from November shooting

The Henderson Police Department released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting from Nov. 20.

Henderson police investigate a shooting at a Pizza Hut at 1280 W. Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department on Monday released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting from Nov. 20.

In the 911 call, an employee at Pizza Hut, 1280 W. Warm Springs Road, reported that he had been shot and the suspect was in a nearby Hampton Inn parking lot with a gun.

One body camera clip showed officers entering the Pizza Hut, where they found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

The other clip shows the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Simeus Jr., opening fire on two Henderson police officers after they yelled at him to show his hands and get on the ground. The officers were not injured, but Simeus was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Monday.

Investigators determined Simeus fired five shots at the officers. Police said two 9mm handguns were found at the scene, both of which had been stolen in separate burglaries.

