Henderson police seek witnesses to deadly shooting on sidewalk

Kevin Farnsworth (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are searching for witnesses or possible footage of a shooting last week that left a 26-year-old man dead on a sidewalk.

Kevin Farnsworth was talking on a cellphone while walking along Warm Springs Road when the shooting happened, the Henderson Police Department said. Police and fire crews were called about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14 to Warm Springs and Donner Pass Drive, west of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, after a report of an “unresponsive subject down on the sidewalk,” police said.

In a statement sent Wednesday, police asked for witnesses to come forward who were in the area of Warm Springs between Arroyo Grande and Valley Verde Drive on Jan. 14 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Police are also searching for dash-cam surveillance or other footage from drivers who were traveling east or west on Warm Springs in that area around the time of the shooting.

Farnsworth was described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing black shoes, black pants and a black parka jacket with tan fur around the hood at the time of the shooting.

He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark Count coroner’s office has said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s investigations services division at 702-267-4750, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

