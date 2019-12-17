Henderson teen found shot to death on Sunset Road ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 17-year-old boy who was found shot to death last week behind a commercial property on Sunset Road.

Edward Croaker (Henderson Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Henderson teen who was fatally shot last week.

Kory Lino, 17, died from a gunshot wound to his head, the coroner’s office said.

Officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of West Sunset Road, near North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, after reports of gunfire. They found two 17-year-olds. One of the teens was unharmed, and Lino was dead at the scene.

Police arrested 44-year-old Edward Croaker on suspicion of murder.

Croaker had previously called police to report two people shooting at the rear of his home on the 1600 block of Meadow Bluffs Avenue. Croaker said he grabbed his gun and fired back, according to police.

Detectives who spoke with the surviving teen determined both boys had been shooting a gun, according to police. The gun at the scene had been reported stolen to Las Vegas police.

Croaker remained in custody Monday. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.