Henderson woman arrested on murder charge in mother’s death

Carly Kalbfleisch (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police arrested a 26-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of her 65-year-old mother.

Police said they responded to a 911 call, placed by Carly Kalbfleisch about 12:20 p.m., that reported a domestic violence incident involving her mother in the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street.

The victim was located inside with numerous injuries and died from those injuries, police said.

Kalbfleisch was arrested without incident at the residence and taken to the Henderson Detention Center, where she is being held on a charge of open murder.

This is the third homicide in Henderson in 2017.

Anyone with information on the case may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

