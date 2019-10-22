Henderson woman fatally shot by police after son’s stabbing ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 37-year-old woman fatally shot by Henderson police after she allegedly stabbed her 7-year-old son on Monday.

A makeshift memorial is set up outside of a building at the Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, where a child was stabbed by his mother Monday afternoon. Henderson police then fatally shot the woman. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She was Claudia Rodriguez, 37, of Henderson, the coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Her death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head.

Rodriguez’s son called 911 about 12:10 p.m. Monday from the Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, 10701 S. Eastern Ave. The 911 call disconnected, but police believe a “violent domestic incident” happened, according to a Monday release.

Officers found the boy with multiple apparent stab wounds and an “agitated woman” later determined to be the boy’s mother. “A struggle ensued” before the shooting, the release said.

The boy was expected to recover following emergency surgery at University Medical Center, the release said. Rodriguez died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

No officers were injured.

