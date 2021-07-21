Henderson woman suspected of killing her kids arrested in Arizona

A woman suspected of killing her two young children at a Henderson home on Monday has been arrested in Arizona on murder charges.

Jovan Trevino, 33, was arrested Tuesday at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, according to a statement Tuesday from Bullhead City police.

An arrest warrant for Trevino states she checked into the hospital voluntarily, then confessed to both hospital staff and police that she killed her children, Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, by drowning them in separate bath tubs in her home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, off Galleria Drive near Stufflebeam Avenue.

During a search of the home, police found the children’s bodies and a suicide note written by Trevino, Henderson police said in an arrest warrant obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The note, police said, “referenced the fact that she could not walk off this earth and leave my precious children behind.”

Trevino, police said, also offered details of how the children were slain during bath time. Trevino is awaiting extradition to Nevada to face two counts of murder, Bullhead City police said.

Officers were initially called to the location at about 6:30 p.m. Monday by the children’s father to investigate a medical emergency. When first responders arrived, the children were “beyond assistance” and pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson police said, describing their deaths as suspicious.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the children or determined their cause and manner of death as of Wednesday morning.

Records show Trevino asked for full custody of her children in the filing against their father, Christopher Fox. She cited a history of domestic violence, records show.

In the filing, she also cited multiple protection orders previously filed against Fox, records show. The couple lived together but were not married. The case remained open as of Wednesday.

Criminal records show Fox was charged on Oct. 4 with a third offense of violating a protection order. He pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 21, according to district court documents.

