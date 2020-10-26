Homeless man accused of fatally stabbing taco shop worker ID’d

The homeless man has been described by Las Vegas police as “a continual problem in the area” where the stabbing took place, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lamb Boulevard.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at a business near 3603 North Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jail and court records have identified a homeless man who Las Vegas police say fatally stabbed a taco shop employee Sunday night after he was asked to leave the northeast valley restaurant.

Angel M. Martinez, 29, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to the records. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Court records show Martinez has a history of arrests in Las Vegas dating to at least May 2019 on charges including use or possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery, resisting a public officer and trespassing not amounting to burglary.

Details of his past arrests were not immediately available, but on Sunday evening, the homeless man was described by Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer as “a continual problem in the area” where the stabbing took place, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lamb Boulevard.

Police call logs show the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m., shortly after a man had entered Taqueria del Paisano, 3603 Las Vegas Blvd. North, “asking for money and for food from the business owner,” Spencer said.

The man was asked to leave and, Spencer said, “at some point one of the employees escorted the homeless male out to the parking lot.”

Once outside in the parking lot of the Thunderbird Plaza, the homeless man drew a knife and stabbed the employee — described only as a man in his 30s — in the chest, according to Spencer. The employee, who died at University Medical Center, had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Monday morning.

The death marked the 140th homicide in Clark County this year and the 107th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Spencer said the homeless man walked away from the taco shop but was found shortly thereafter by Metro patrol officers with survivable stab wounds on one of his arms and the knife still in his possession. He remained hospitalized Monday but will be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center once he is released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

