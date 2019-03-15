Homeless man dies in North Las Vegas fistfight

A fistfight on Friday, March 15, 2019, has left one man dead in North Las Vegas. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fistfight Friday morning has left one man dead in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a call about a fight on Main Street north of Owens Avenue, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Witnesses told police that two men got into a fistfight.

One man, age 25 to 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, Leavitt said. Officers stopped a second man who was walking away from the scene. He is a person of interest and was taken to a hospital and sedated, Leavitt said.

Witnesses described the person of interest as mentally unstable, Leavitt said.

Both men are transients, Leavitt said.

The investigation is continuing.

Main Street is closed from Owens Avenue to Fifth Street.

Police say avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

