Homeless man fatally shot by Las Vegas car dealership employee ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed by a car dealership employee on Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was shot and killed outside a car dealership on Friday, in what Las Vegas police believe to be a self-defense shooting.

The coroner’s office ruled that 39-year-old Darrell Martin’s death was a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Martin was found wounded at the AutoFind USA car dealership, 5835 W. Flamingo Road, after an employee called police about 5:45 p.m. Friday to report he had shot a homeless man who shattered the business’ front window, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Investigators believe Martin first broke a window at the nonprofit United Way of Southern Nevada’s office across the street. He then crossed the street, smashed the front window of the car dealership and pushed the employee to the ground while holding “two barbecue-style large forks,” Spencer said at the time.

The employee then shot Martin, Spencer said. Martin was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Spencer said the shooting was being considered self-defense.

Further information was not immediately available.

