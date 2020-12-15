57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Homeless man fatally shot by Las Vegas car dealership employee ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 12:07 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journa file photol)
(Las Vegas Review-Journa file photol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was shot and killed outside a car dealership on Friday, in what Las Vegas police believe to be a self-defense shooting.

The coroner’s office ruled that 39-year-old Darrell Martin’s death was a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Martin was found wounded at the AutoFind USA car dealership, 5835 W. Flamingo Road, after an employee called police about 5:45 p.m. Friday to report he had shot a homeless man who shattered the business’ front window, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Investigators believe Martin first broke a window at the nonprofit United Way of Southern Nevada’s office across the street. He then crossed the street, smashed the front window of the car dealership and pushed the employee to the ground while holding “two barbecue-style large forks,” Spencer said at the time.

The employee then shot Martin, Spencer said. Martin was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Spencer said the shooting was being considered self-defense.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total since 2012
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total since 2012
2
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
3
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
4
Extended pause has many Las Vegas business leaders relieved
Extended pause has many Las Vegas business leaders relieved
5
Final table set for US portion of WSOP Main Event
Final table set for US portion of WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man found shot to death in central Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 4700 block of Deckow Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, ...
Man fatally shot at apartments east of Strip
By / RJ

Police responded to an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, after receiving a report about 10:30 a.m. of a man being shot