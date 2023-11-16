Homeless man fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas

A man in his 30s or 40s was found unresponsive in the 800 block of Searles Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

A homeless man was fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:35 p.m., police found a man in his 30s or 40s unresponsive with a pool of blood around him on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Searles Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said it appeared that the man had been stabbed but that police were not aware of any witnesses who saw what happened, and there were no reports of a fight prior to the man being found.

Police asked anyone who works or lives in the area to reach out with any information.

“I think the complexion of this investigation will change dramatically in the next few hours as we continue to canvass the area and look for video surveillance,” Johansson said.

