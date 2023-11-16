Homeless man fatally stabbed north of downtown; man arrested

A homeless man was fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas. A man later was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Lazaro Hernandez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:35 p.m., police found a man in his 30s or 40s unresponsive with a pool of blood around him on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Searles Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said it appeared that the man had been stabbed but that police were not aware of any witnesses who saw what happened, and there were no reports of a fight prior to the man being found.

“I think the complexion of this investigation will change dramatically in the next few hours as we continue to canvass the area and look for video surveillance,” Johansson said.

Late Thursday night, police announced that 30-year-old Lazaro Hernandez had been arrested in connection with the stabbing and faces a charge of open murder. Court records show Hernandez is due in court Friday.

