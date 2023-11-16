55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Homeless man fatally stabbed north of downtown; man arrested

Homeless man fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 11:18 pm
Lazaro Hernandez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Lazaro Hernandez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Searles Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was fatally stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:35 p.m., police found a man in his 30s or 40s unresponsive with a pool of blood around him on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Searles Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said it appeared that the man had been stabbed but that police were not aware of any witnesses who saw what happened, and there were no reports of a fight prior to the man being found.

“I think the complexion of this investigation will change dramatically in the next few hours as we continue to canvass the area and look for video surveillance,” Johansson said.

Late Thursday night, police announced that 30-year-old Lazaro Hernandez had been arrested in connection with the stabbing and faces a charge of open murder. Court records show Hernandez is due in court Friday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
2
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
3
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One practice halted over issue with track
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One practice halted over issue with track
4
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
5
Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas
Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Man fatally shot after fight with two men in downtown Las Vegas
Police: Man fatally shot after fight with two men in downtown Las Vegas
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas stabbing
Suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas stabbing
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say
Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say