59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Homeless man found fatally stabbed behind southeast Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 11:24 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard o ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media at the scene of a homici ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was found stabbed to death in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday night.

At around 6:10 p.m. while police were conducting an unrelated investigation, officers found a man in his 50s or 60s with multiple stab wounds in a homeless encampment behind Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet, 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., near South Sloan Lane.

The man died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

“We do not have a time when the crime occurred,” Johansson said.

He said that no suspect has been identified and that it is unknown what led to the stabbing.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
4
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
5
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST