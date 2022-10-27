Homeless man found fatally stabbed behind southeast Las Vegas business

The man was found dead in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Sloan Lane.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was found stabbed to death in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday night.

At around 6:10 p.m. while police were conducting an unrelated investigation, officers found a man in his 50s or 60s with multiple stab wounds in a homeless encampment behind Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet, 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., near South Sloan Lane.

The man died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

“We do not have a time when the crime occurred,” Johansson said.

He said that no suspect has been identified and that it is unknown what led to the stabbing.

No further information was available.

