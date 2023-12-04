65°F
Homicides

Homeless man shot dead identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 2:09 pm
 
Tents and other items line the sidewalk at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street in Las Vega ...
Tents and other items line the sidewalk at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street in Las Vegas, where five homeless men were shot on Dec. 1, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 about 5:30 p ...
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The homeless man who was shot dead Friday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Timothy Bratton, 57, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said Monday.

Bratton was one of five homeless men who were shot at an encampment at about 5:30 p.m. at Sandhill Road and Charleston Boulevard.

The men were brought to University Medical Center where Bratton died.

Another man in his 30s was in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Friday. Two more men in their 30s, and one in his “late teens,” were in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

