Homeless man shot to death at Las Vegas shopping area

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of the parking lot in front of the Rancho Discount Mall near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue as they investigate a deadly shooting, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of the parking lot in front of the Rancho Discount Mall near near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue as they investigate a deadly shooting, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of the parking lot in front of the Rancho Discount Mall near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue as they investigate a deadly shooting, Monday, Jan.29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of the parking lot in front of the Rancho Discount Mall near near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue as they investigate a deadly shooting, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have blocked off part of the parking lot in front of the Rancho Discount Mall near Washington Avenue as they investigate a deadly shooting Monday January 29, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a homeless man was shot and killed Monday morning while he was sleeping outside a central Las Vegas swap meet.

The man, who was in his 40s, suffered at least one gunshot wound a little after 3 a.m. outside the Rancho Discount Mall, 2901 W. Washington Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other homeless people were sleeping next to the man when he was shot. They both ran when they heard the gunshots, and one of them called police. McGrath said the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack, not random.

McGrath said a man wearing a dark hoodie was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and searching for anyone else who might have been in the area when the man was shot.

Police blocked off the parking lot in front of the store while detectives investigated. At 6 a.m., the man’s body was still at the scene, laying on the walkway near a shopping cart and a pile of blankets.

Earlier in the morning, another man was shot and killed in east Las Vegas.

In December, two homeless people were found dead behind the same swap meet. The man who allegedly shot the pair, 32-year-old Michael Thompson, told a neighbor he shot one of them because he believed the man was a sex offender. He said he shot the other person, a woman, because she wouldn’t leave.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2901 W. Washington Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada