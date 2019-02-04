Homeless man stabbed to death in Las Vegas tent identified

Thomas Patrick Glenn, 49, died at the scene on the 4700 block of Montebello Avenue from multiple stab wounds. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Las Vegas police investigate in the 4700 block of Montebello Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified a man stabbed to death in a backyard tent in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Thomas Patrick Glenn, 49, died at the scene on the 4700 block of Montebello Avenue from multiple stab wounds. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Glenn had been living in a tent in the backyard of the property for about two months. A woman who lived at the residence said she discovered his body on Jan. 27 after returning home after being gone for the weekend. She said that the man was a homeless friend and had been living in the backyard tent for about two months.

Metropolitan Police asked anybody with information on the man’s death to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

