Homicides

Homicide detectives investigate body found in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2021 - 3:43 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found Saturday near central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue, for a report of a suspicious person, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Metro Lt. Chris Dennis said police discovered a body and that the investigation was turned over to homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

