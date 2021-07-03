Homicide detectives investigate body found in central Las Vegas

Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found Saturday near central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue, for a report of a suspicious person, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Metro Lt. Chris Dennis said police discovered a body and that the investigation was turned over to homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

