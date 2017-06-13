Homicide detectives investigating 2 deaths in central Las Vegas

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in the central valley and homicide detectives are investigating.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, Lt. David Gordon said.
Two people were dead at the scene and a third person was hospitalized.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.