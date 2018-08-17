Homicides

Homicide detectives investigating central Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2018 - 3:57 am
 
One man is dead and another is in custody early Friday morning after a stabbing in the central valley.

About 2:10 a.m., witnesses flagged down police officers working a traffic stop near the 6400 block of Casada Way, near Torrey Pines Drive and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

They led the officers to a man in his 40s, who had been stabbed in the neck. They gave him emergency aid until an ambulance arrived, but Spencer said the man later died at University Medical Center.

A group of people was standing and talking on Casada when they were approached by another man in his 40s, Spencer said. The man asked to use a cell phone and borrow money, then walked away with one of the men in the group.

Witnesses said the two men got into an argument before the man who approached them appeared to punch the other man in the neck.

The group scattered and the suspect fled, Spencer said. Some of the witnesses called 9-1-1 and others ran to talk to the nearby officers.

Another Metro officer was at an apartment complex about a quarter-mile away. That officer heard the suspect’s description over the radio and recognized the man at the complex, Spencer said. The suspect was taken into custody.

Casada is closed between Torrey Pines and Scholl drives while homicide detectives investigate.

