Homicide detectives investigating death in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a death in the central valley late Tuesday.

One person was confirmed to have been killed near the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said about midnight.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

