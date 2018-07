Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death at Cheyenne Trails Apartments. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Google)

According to Lt. David Gordon, an incident occurred at the Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3300 N. Cheyenne Blvd.

An adult female was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

