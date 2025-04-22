Homicide in south Las Vegas Valley under investigation
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.
Police said the homicide occurred Monday evening in the 10700 block of Wildhurst Street, near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street. No other details were immediately available.
Police were expected to provide more details in a news conference late Monday night.
