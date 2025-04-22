Homicide in south Las Vegas Valley under investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the homicide occurred Monday evening in the 10700 block of Wildhurst Street, near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street. No other details were immediately available.

Police were expected to provide more details in a news conference late Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.