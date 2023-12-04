Homicide in south valley under investigation
A south Las Vegas Valley shooting left a man dead Sunday night.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Pebble Drive and Agate Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.
A man sitting in a vehicle was shot multiple times by a man who fled the scene, Jenkins said. The man died at University Medical Center and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.