Homicides

Homicide in south valley under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 6:55 pm
 
A south Las Vegas Valley shooting left a man dead Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Pebble Drive and Agate Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

A man sitting in a vehicle was shot multiple times by a man who fled the scene, Jenkins said. The man died at University Medical Center and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

