Homicide inquiry, apartment fire investigated at same location

Crews responded to an apartment fire just after 3:40 a.m.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation of a juvenile Saturday morning in the same location of a fire in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer confirmed the homicide investigation at 10115 Jeffreys Street, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, in an email.

Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said crews responded to an apartment fire just after 3:40 a.m. to the same location. A second alarm was called, and firefighters had the fire knocked down just before 4:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and a cost has not yet been determined, Haydu said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

