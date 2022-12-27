48°F
Homicides

Homicide investigated in south central Las Vegas Valley

December 27, 2022 - 5:53 am
 
Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

The homicide was reported at apartments on the 7500 block of Placid Street, near West Warm Springs and Bermuda roads, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

