Homicides

Homicide investigated in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 1:25 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in an email that the incident occurred on the 7200 block of West Sunset Road, near Durango and the southern 215 Beltway.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

