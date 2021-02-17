Homicide investigated in wealthy southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in a wealthy southwest Las Vegas community.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday evening were investigating a homicide in a wealthy southwest Las Vegas community.

Officers were at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes, 8975 W. Warm Springs Road, conducting a homicide investigation, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

