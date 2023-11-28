39°F
Homicide investigated in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 4:23 am
 
Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The call occurred on the 9700 block of Horse Back Circle, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

