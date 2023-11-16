63°F
Homicides

Homicide investigated north of downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 6:20 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide north of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

About 3:35 p.m., police were called about a sick or injured person in the 800 block of Searles Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel responded and determined the person was deceased.

Police were still investigating as of 6:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

