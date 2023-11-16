Homicide investigated north of downtown Las Vegas

About 3:35 p.m., police were called about a sick or injured person in the 800 block of Searles Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating a homicide north of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

Medical personnel responded and determined the person was deceased.

Police were still investigating as of 6:15 p.m.

