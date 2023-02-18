41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Homicide investigation ongoing in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 1:18 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation was ongoing late Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

At around 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, near North Bruce Street after multiple reports of gunfire in the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

He said homicide detectives would be taking over the investigation. No further information was available early Saturday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
4
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
5
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 suspect flees homicide scene in northeast Las Vegas
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 suspect flees homicide scene in northeast Las Vegas
Mother describes finding daughter dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment
Mother describes finding daughter dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment
Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas
Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas
Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police
Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police