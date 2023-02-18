Homicide investigation ongoing in downtown Las Vegas

A shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation was ongoing late Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

At around 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, near North Bruce Street after multiple reports of gunfire in the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

He said homicide detectives would be taking over the investigation. No further information was available early Saturday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.