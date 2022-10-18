Homicide investigation ongoing in southeast Las Vegas
Police are investigating a shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that a shooting had occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue. A nearby school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
At around 3:15 p.m., police said a homicide investigation was ongoing in the same area.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
