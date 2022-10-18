87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Homicide investigation ongoing in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 3:38 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a shooting had occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue. A nearby school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 3:15 p.m., police said a homicide investigation was ongoing in the same area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
5
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST