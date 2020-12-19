42°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway at The Strat on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 11:08 pm
 
The Strat in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Friday night.

Officers are on the scene at The Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd., South, to investigate a homicide in one of the hotel rooms, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

