Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are searching for two suspects after a man was fatally shot on Saturday, November 7, 2020, behind a business near Wynn and Desert Inn Roads, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, near 3280 South Wynn Road in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The homicide happened near 3280 South Wynn Road, near West Desert Inn Road, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer sent about 7:45 a.m.

