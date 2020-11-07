59°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are searching for two suspects after a man was fatally shot on Saturday, November 7, 2020, behind a business near Wynn and Desert Inn Roads, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 7:54 am
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 10:10 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley on Saturday morning.

The homicide happened near 3280 South Wynn Road, near West Desert Inn Road, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer sent about 7:45 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

