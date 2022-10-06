Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email that the investigation centered on the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

