Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in central Las Vegas on Thursday.

Officers were in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Sahara Avenue, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

