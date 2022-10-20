Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in central Las Vegas on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in central Las Vegas on Thursday.

Officers were in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Sahara Avenue, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.