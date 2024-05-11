80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in central Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Loth Rodriguez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man shot in apartment, body dumped, police say
‘This is a Family Court issue’: How a contentious custody battle became a fatal shooting
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 

Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in a central valley neighborhood.

The homicide investigation was taking place Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives.

Additional details had not yet been provided, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson of the Homicide Section was expected to give a briefing Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 2
‘I didn’t want to wrap my head around it’: Family, friends remember slain trans woman
recommend 3
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
recommend 4
Las Vegas man shot in apartment, body dumped, police say
recommend 5
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
recommend 6
New book details the life and death of murdered investigative reporter