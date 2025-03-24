Man accused of killing his father Monday

A man is accused of stabbing his father to death Monday morning in a central Las Vegas neighborhood north of the Strip.

‘Risk to the community’: Judge says no bail for suspect in killing of Las Vegas bartender

Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say

Police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Louis Avenue on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is accused of stabbing his father to death Monday morning in a central Las Vegas neighborhood north of the Strip.

The stabbing was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said the attack stemmed from a quarrel between father and son.

Officers arrived at the home where they took the son into police custody, Price said. His name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.