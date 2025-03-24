Man accused of killing his father Monday
A man is accused of stabbing his father to death Monday morning in a central Las Vegas neighborhood north of the Strip.
The stabbing was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Robert Price said the attack stemmed from a quarrel between father and son.
Officers arrived at the home where they took the son into police custody, Price said. His name was not released.
