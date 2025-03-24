82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man accused of killing his father Monday

Police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevar ...
Police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Louis Avenue on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Suspicious death investigation on the 2100 block of Paradise Road, between St. Louis Avenue and ...
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious death near Strip
Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas homicides submitted for self-defense review, police say
‘Risk to the community’: Judge says no bail for suspect in killing of Las Vegas bartender
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 10:21 am
 
Updated March 24, 2025 - 11:46 am

A man is accused of stabbing his father to death Monday morning in a central Las Vegas neighborhood north of the Strip.

The stabbing was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said the attack stemmed from a quarrel between father and son.

Officers arrived at the home where they took the son into police custody, Price said. His name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES