Homicide investigation underway in central valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a Sunday morning killing in a central valley neighborhood.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said police responded to the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue, near Tonopah Drive, south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Additional details were not immediately available.

