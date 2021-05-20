Homicide investigation underway in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide downtown Wednesday night.
Officers are investigating a possible shooting near Stewart Avenue and North 14th Street that left one person dead, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.
Police were called at 10:26 p.m., Roybal said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.