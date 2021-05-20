74°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 11:08 pm
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Marlin Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide downtown Wednesday night.

Officers are investigating a possible shooting near Stewart Avenue and North 14th Street that left one person dead, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Police were called at 10:26 p.m., Roybal said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

