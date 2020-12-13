Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police are conducting its second homicide investigation of the day Sunday, this time in the east valley.
Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Mojave Road, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.
Police also responded to a homicide on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
