Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are conducting its second homicide investigation of the day Sunday, this time in the east valley.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Mojave Road, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police also responded to a homicide on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

