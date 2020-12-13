50°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2020 - 12:21 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are conducting its second homicide investigation of the day Sunday, this time in the east valley.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Mojave Road, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police also responded to a homicide on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Police conduct a homicide investigation Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane ...
Man fatally shot at apartments east of Strip
By / RJ

Police responded to an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, after receiving a report about 10:30 a.m. of a man being shot