Police are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on the 1100 block of South Mojave Road in Las Vegas. {Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on the 1100 block of South Mojave Road in Las Vegas. {Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on the 1100 block of South Mojave Road in Las Vegas. {Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The scene is on the 1100 block of South Mojave Road, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.