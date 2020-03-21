Homicide investigation underway in east valley

The Metropolitan Police Department said an investigation was underway near the 4700 block of East Craig Road, where at about 5 p.m. police were called in response to a homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said an investigation was underway near the 4700 block of East Craig Road after police were called to the scene at about 5 p.m. Friday in response to a homicide.

Metro Lt. Raymond Spencer said police will give a media briefing about the investigation at about 7:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.