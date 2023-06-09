Homicide investigation underway in Las Vegas
Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.
The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Oak Tree Lane, near West Washington Avenue and North Valley View Boulevard, according to a message from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No other information was immediately available.
